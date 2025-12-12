Revitalizing India's Agriculture: A 44% Increase & Untapped Potential in Punjab

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stressed Punjab's negligence in adopting the Fasal Bima Yojna in his Rajya Sabha address. This lapse, he argued, exacerbated farmers' struggles following recent floods.

Chouhan touted a remarkable 44% increase in agricultural production from 2014 to 2024, crediting innovative technologies and government interventions aimed at curtailing production costs.

The minister detailed various fiscal supports, including Rs 2 lakh crore in fertilizer subsidies and substantial loan benefits, urging Punjab's adherence to the policy for better farmer support.

