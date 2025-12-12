Left Menu

Revitalizing India's Agriculture: A 44% Increase & Untapped Potential in Punjab

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted Punjab's failure to implement Fasal Bima Yojna, noting farmers' flood-related hardships. He emphasized a 44% production boost since 2014 and outlined government efforts, including subsidies, to lower costs and increase crop yields. Chouhan urged Punjab's compliance for farmer benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stressed Punjab's negligence in adopting the Fasal Bima Yojna in his Rajya Sabha address. This lapse, he argued, exacerbated farmers' struggles following recent floods.

Chouhan touted a remarkable 44% increase in agricultural production from 2014 to 2024, crediting innovative technologies and government interventions aimed at curtailing production costs.

The minister detailed various fiscal supports, including Rs 2 lakh crore in fertilizer subsidies and substantial loan benefits, urging Punjab's adherence to the policy for better farmer support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

