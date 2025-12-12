Revolutionizing Agriculture: Jharkhand Madua Kranti Takes Root
Jharkhand's Millet Mission has been rebranded as 'Jharkhand Madua Kranti' to connect better with farmers. The government transferred over Rs 15 crore to farmers and is promoting madua cultivation with financial and technical support, targeting 60,000 farmers. The market for madua is growing, fostering economic benefits.
The Agriculture Minister of Jharkhand, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, announced the renaming of the state's Millet Mission to 'Jharkhand Madua Kranti', aiming for better recognition and association with local farmers.
At an event in Ranchi, over Rs 15.63 crore was directly transferred to the bank accounts of 32,911 madua farmers. The government is incentivizing madua, also known as finger millet, cultivation by offering a Rs 3,000 per acre incentive to boost production in the state.
The initiative's objective is to expand madua cultivation and processing, with facilities already established in Gumla and plans to expand further. Farmers reported increasing demand for madua, which has seen its market price rise, thus benefiting the local economy and farmers.
