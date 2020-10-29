Left Menu
NCW takes cognizance of patient's allegations of being raped while on ventilator in Gurugram hospital

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of a patient's allegations of being raped while on a ventilator in a private hospital in Gurugram.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:07 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of a patient's allegations of being raped while on a ventilator in a private hospital in Gurugram. The NCW in its press note said that it "has come across a media report of alleged rape of a 21-year-old patient while she was on ventilator support in the ICU of a private hospital in Gurugram."

"The Commission is perturbed by the reported incident and is concerned about the safety and security of women. Being concerned of such increasing crimes against women, the Commission has written to Commissioner of Police, Gurugram seeking adherence to guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs of completing probes in two months in cases of sexual assault," the press note said. "The Commission has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter from the police. The Commission is perturbed by the reported negligence of hospitals and the lack of measures to ensure safety of women. NCW has written to the Managing Director and CEO of the concerned hospital for taking necessary action to avoid recurrence of such incidents in the future," it said.

The hospital administration has also been directed to send an action taken report in the matter, the NCW added in its statement. A woman who was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram was allegedly sexually assaulted and an FIR was registered after she complained to her father on gaining consciousness six days later.

Police have registered a case after the woman's father registered an FIR in the Sushant Lok police station. The 21-year-old woman with tuberculosis was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram on October 21. She attained consciousness on October 27 and complained through gestures to her father that she was abused by a man named Vikas.

After receiving the complaint, the police tried to get her statement but the doctors said that she is not in a condition to speak. Police Commissioner Maqsood Ahmed said that the investigation has been initiated in the matter. Police are trying to ascertain whether accused Vikas is a worker in the hospital or not. Ahmed said that the CCTV footage is being examined. (ANI)

