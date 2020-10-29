Left Menu
TRS leader Kavitha takes oath as Nizamabad MLC

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday took oath as Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Nizamabad Legislative Council.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-10-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:59 IST
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha taking oath as MLC from Nizamabad Legislative Council on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday took oath as Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Nizamabad Legislative Council. "Took oath as Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts local bodies MLC. I humbly thank my party for the opportunity and the local body representatives who have elected me to this position," Kavitha tweeted.

TRS party candidate Kavitha managed to secure a landmark victory by obtaining 728 votes out of 823 votes polled, 10 votes were found to be invalid in total. The election that was to be held on April 7, 2020, following the disqualification of sitting MLC R Bhoopathi Reddy was postponed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the nationwide lockdown. A fresh date was announced on September 25, 2020 that scheduled the election on October 9, 2020. (ANI)

