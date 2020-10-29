Left Menu
Kerala reports 7,020 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Kerala reported 7,020 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 29-10-2020 23:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala reported 7,020 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday. Pinarayi Vijayan said that 6,037 persons were infected through contact while the source of infection in 734 was unknown and 81 healthcare workers were among those infected.

The district-wise figures of those tested positive are Thrissur (983), Ernakulam (802), Thiruvananthapuram (789), Alappuzha (788), Kozhikode (692), Malappuram (589), Kollam (482), Kannur (419), Kottayam (389), Palakkad (369), Pathanamthitta (270), Kasaragod (187), Idukki (168) and Wayanad (93). Of those diagnosed today, 168 have travelled to the state from outside. The numbers of the locally transmitted cases from the districts are Thrissur (964), Ernakulam (594), Thiruvananthapuram (625), Alappuzha (686), Kozhikode (664), Malappuram (547), Kollam (469), Kannur (306), Kottayam (385), Palakkad (189), Pathanamthitta (206), Kasargod (172), Idukki (137) and Wayanad (93).

The count of the infected healthcare workers from the districts are Ernakulam (21), Kannur (16), Kozhikode (13), Thiruvananthapuram (8), Kasaragod (7), Thrissur (5), Pathanamthitta (3), Palakkad (3 ), Kollam (2), Alappuzha (1), Kottayam (1) and Malappuram (1). Meanwhile, 8,474 patients have recovered from the disease taking the total recoveries to 3,25,166 in the state. There are 91,784 patients undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection. However, death toll in the state stands at 1,429.

There are currently 2,91,964 people under isolation in various districts of the state - 2,69,424 are at their homes or at institutional quarantine centres while 22,540 are in hospitals. 2,887 persons were admitted to the hospitals today. In the last 24 hours, 54,339 samples tested in the state while a total of 45,31,069 samples have been sent for testing till date.

Vijayan has directed district collectors to set up test kiosks at public places to ramp up the testing in the state. "District collectors have been directed to set up test kiosks at public places in all districts in an effort to ramp up testing numbers in the state. 167 places have been identified and kiosks have already started functioning in 57 places," he said.

"The number of cases in the State has risen to 11,280 per million as compared to the national average of 5,790. Accordingly, the number of tests has been increased. There are 1,23,524 tests per million in Kerala as against the national figure of 76,440" he added. There are 694 hotspots in Kerala. 22 places were designated as hotspots while 14 areas were excluded. (ANI)

