Odisha: 1 killed, 2 injured while making bombs in Ganjam

At least one person died and two were critically injured in an explosion at a house in Bhimpur village under Badagada police limits in Ganjam district of Odisha, on Thursday. As per police, the three were making crude bombs in the house to kill wild boars.

"Forest department and local police officials rushed to the spot after getting information and launched an investigation. The deceased has been identified as Bulu Mallick of K Bhimpur village. The two injured are identified as Prakash Nayak and Nandiya Nayak of the nearby Bata Sashana village. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital," sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Aska, Suryamani Pradhan said. He further said that people rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of the blast and took the injured to the hospital.

"We are investigating the case, it was found that the explosives were being made to kill wild boars that destroy the crops here," he added. (ANI)