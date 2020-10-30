Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 48,000 new cases of COVID-19, 563 deaths in last 24 hours in India

With 48,648 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total number of cases surged to 80,88,851, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 10:36 IST
Over 48,000 new cases of COVID-19, 563 deaths in last 24 hours in India
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

With 48,648 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total number of cases surged to 80,88,851, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday. As per the ministry, the death toll has mounted to 1,21,090 with 563 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of active cases now are 5,94,386 -- 9,301 less as compared to Thursday. Total cured cases stand at 73,73,375 with 57,386 new discharges in the last 24 hours. A total of 10,77,28,088 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 29. Of these 11,64,648 samples were tested Thursday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The MoHFW today said that India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 10.65 cr at present. The very high testing has resulted in a continuously falling positivity rate. It is 7.54 per cent presently.

It added aggressive and targeted testing has proved very effective in early identification, isolation, and hospitalisation. This has also kept the new numbers within manageable limits and the number of deaths low.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The White House coronavirus task force warned that much of the country is in the grips of an unrelenting surge in COVID-19 cases and urged tough countermeasures, as the number of U.S. infections reported on Thursday hit a new daily record o...

7-yr-old raped in UP's Shahjahanpur

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy at a village here, police said on FridayThe incident took place on Thursday evening, and the boy has been apprehended, Superintendent of Police Rural Aparna Gautam saidHe will ...

Trump election rallies are 'super-spreader' events: Biden

The election rallies of Donald Trump are super-spreader events, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has alleged and questioned the US presidents efforts in addressing the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The raging corona...

Tamil film 'Andhaghaaram' to release on Netflix next month

Tamil movie Andhaghaaram, written and directed by debutant V Vignarajan, will release on Netflix on November 24. The movie, which features actors Vinoth Kishan, Arjun Das, Pooja Ramachandran, Kumar Natarajan, Meesha Ghoshal in pivotal role...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020