PAGD delegation meets leaders of Kargil Democratic Alliance
National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah informed that a delegation of the People's Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) met leaders of Kargil Democratic Alliance on Friday.ANI | Kargil (Ladakh) | Updated: 30-10-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 16:23 IST
National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah informed that a delegation of the People's Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) met leaders of Kargil Democratic Alliance on Friday. "A delegation of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration met leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance in Kargil this afternoon. All of us united that the pre-August 5th, 2019 position must be restored," Abdullah tweeted.
The delegation arrived in Kargil earlier in the day to meet local leaders. Besides Abdullah, other leaders in the delegation were Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muzafar Shah and Waheed Parra.
On October 24, Abdullah had said that the PAGD has been formed to ensure the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are restored. While Farooq Abdullah was chosen as president of the alliance, Mehbooba Mufti was picked play a role of vice-president. (ANI)
