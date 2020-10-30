Chilean manufacturing up in September, copper down - government statistics agency

Chilean manufacturing ticked up 5.3% and commercial activity was up by 6.3% in September, though the country's copper output was down 0.8% at 484,768 tonnes, the government statistics agency INE said on Friday.

INE said the manufacturing uptick was due to a 7.7% year-on-year increase in the production of food products, primarily pork, for the country's annual independence celebrations in September. It said the dip in copper production was down to dwindling ore grades and less mineral processing in major companies in the sector.

Also Read: Chileans vote on whether to rewrite dictatorship-era charter