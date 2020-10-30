Left Menu
Development News Edition

KVIC launches two-layered Diwali face masks made of pure Muslin fabric

The Muslin face masks have been developed following the overwhelming public response to two layers Khadi Cotton and three layers Silk masks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 19:36 IST
KVIC launches two-layered Diwali face masks made of pure Muslin fabric
KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena said the double-layered Diwali Face Masks has a small price but great value. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Deck up the festive fervour this Diwali with Khadi's new face masks in an appealing combination of snow white and sparkling red. Keeping in view the Diwali festival, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has launched a Limited Edition of two-layered "Happy Diwali" printed face masks made of pure Muslin fabric, high quality and ultra-fine cotton fabric handmade by traditional Khadi artisans of West Bengal.

KVIC will also launch Christmas and New Year special masks in the coming days.

The Muslin face masks have been developed following the overwhelming public response to two layers Khadi Cotton and three layers Silk masks. So far KVIC has sold over 18 lakh such face masks across the country in less than six months' time.

The Diwali Muslin face masks are priced nominally at Rs 75 apiece and are available for sale through the Khadi outlets in Delhi and online through KVIC's e-portal www.khadiindia.gov.in.

Like the other variants of Khadi face masks, the Muslin face masks too are skin-friendly, washable, reusable and bio-degradable and economical that suits all pockets. This face mask consists of two layers of pure white Muslin fabric. The sparkling red piping on the masks adds to the style quotient as it has been designed to gel with the festive attires.

KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena said the double-layered Diwali Face Masks has a small price but great value. It is another effort of the KVIC to protect people from pandemic while celebrating the festivals in style. "Apart from protecting people from the spread of disease, KVIC is constantly working to make its face masks look trendier. These Muslin fabric face masks have added variety to our range of face masks that also include Cotton and Silk masks. At the same time, this is creating additional employment for Khadi artisans," Saxena said.

This fabric has been chosen for manufacturing as it helps retain moisture content inside while providing an easy passage for the air to pass through. What makes these masks more special is the hand-spun and hand-woven cotton fabric that is extremely soft on the skin and is comfortable for long-duration use.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

K K Sharma resigns as advisor to JK L-G, appointed State Election Commissioner

K K Sharma, an advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, resigned from his post on Friday and was appointed the State Election Commissioner, an official said. K K Sharma resigns as Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of JK ap...

Protests in Jammu against killing of BJP workers in Kashmir

The BJP youth wing and some other organisations staged protests across Jammu region on Friday against the killing of three BJP workers by terrorists in Kashmir. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha BJYM activists staged protests in Jammu, Udhampur,...

Panel discusses construction of Ram temple with experts

A Ram temple committee here on Friday held a meeting with engineers and experts to discuss the construction of the shrine. The meeting held at Faizabads Circuit House was presided over by Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman Nripendra...

IndusInd Bank Q2 net profit halves as pandemic-related provisions go up

Bogged down by money set aside for possible reverses in asset quality due to the coronavirus pandemic, IndusInd Banks September quarter net profit halved to Rs 663 crore and the private sector lender hinted of more pain in the offing saying...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020