Maharashtra reports 6,190 new cases of COVID-19, 127 deaths

Maharashtra reported 6,190 new COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Public Health Department on Friday.

The total cases of Coronavirus in the state have risen to 16,72,858 with 1,25,418 active cases while 8,241 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours have taken the tally of discharged cases to 15,03,050.

Meanwhile, the total death count in Maharashtra has reached 43,837 so far. (ANI)

