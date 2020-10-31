Left Menu
All educational institutions to remain closed in Odisha till Nov 30

All educational institutions will remain closed in Odisha till November 30 and classes for 9th to 12th standards will reopen from November 16, said Odisha government here on Saturday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 31-10-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 13:09 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

All educational institutions will remain closed in Odisha till November 30 and classes for 9th to 12th standards will reopen from November 16, said Odisha government here on Saturday. "In pursuance of the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India (GoI) vide Order dated September 30 to re-open more activities in areas outside Containment Zones and to extend the lockdown in Containment Zones up to October 31 for containment of COVID-19 and read with Order dated October 27, the State Government do hereby direct that guidelines shall be in force in the State of Odisha," an Order by the state government stated.

"All academic institutions will remain closed till Nov 30, 2020. However, the classes of 9th and 12th standards in schools under the control/superintendence/ supervision of school and Mass Education Department will open from November 16, 2020, as per guidelines/SOP to be issued by School and Mass Education Department," the Order further read. Other guidelines include -- lockdown shall be enforced within the Containment Zones.

Regulation of activities in areas outside the Containment Zones: International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA will continue to remain close till November 30. Large social, political, sports entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, and other congregations will remain prohibited till November 30, 2020.

