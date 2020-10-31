Left Menu
Development News Edition

Water supply to Delhi will be restored by Sunday: Chaddha

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice-Chairman Raghav Chaddha on Saturday said that the water supply to the national capital, which has been grappling with water shortage for the last few days, would be restored to full capacity by evening or Sunday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 13:17 IST
Water supply to Delhi will be restored by Sunday: Chaddha
Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chaddha. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice-Chairman Raghav Chaddha on Saturday said that the water supply to the national capital, which has been grappling with water shortage for the last few days, would be restored to full capacity by evening or Sunday morning. "About 70 percent of water supply in the national capital has been resumed. The DJB is trying to restore water supply on a war footing. By today (Saturday) evening or tomorrow morning, the DJB will ensure the supply of water in full capacity," said the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

The water supply has been disrupted as Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants, which receive Yamuna water, had been temporarily shut due to high levels of ammonia in it. The operation of these plants were resumed last night, Chaddha said. About the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chaddha said the situation is under control at the time.

The national capital reported over 5,000 new cases for the third consecutive day with 5,891 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This takes the total number of positive cases in the city to 3,81,64, including 32,363 active cases, 3,42,811 recoveries, and 6,470 deaths.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines braces for yet another typhoon

The Philippines is once again threatened by a typhoon - Rolly - that entered its waters on Friday. Thousands of residents have barely recovered from the devastation caused by Typhoon Quinta earlier in the week, reported The Manila Times.Rol...

7-year-old boy, grandmother injured during house demolition in Andhra's Anantapur

A seven-year-old and his grandmother were injured during the demolition of houses in Marrimakulapalli village, situated in the inundation area of Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir, by Andhra Pradeshs Anantapur administration on Friday. Nagach...

Here's a first look at Micromax In series smartphone with 48MP quad camera

Micromaxs new sub-brand In Mobiles is all set to launch its first smartphone series on November 3. The In series is rumored to have two smartphones- the Micromax In 1 and Micromax In 1A.One of the upcoming Micromax In series smartphones, li...

Odisha reports 1,470 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

As many as 1,470 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths, and 1,800 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours in Odisha, according to the Health Department. Total cases in the state stand at 2,90,116, with 2,73,838 recoveries and 14,905 active ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020