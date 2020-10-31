Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sardar Patel is special to Hyderabad because he liberated it from Nizam rule: Union minister on his birth anniversary

Reminding that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is very special to Hyderabad and its people because he liberated the erstwhile state from Nizam rule, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy targeted the Telangana government for "not officially celebrating" the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India on Saturday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 31-10-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 16:10 IST
Sardar Patel is special to Hyderabad because he liberated it from Nizam rule: Union minister on his birth anniversary
Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy pays floral tributes to a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Reminding that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is very special to Hyderabad and its people because he liberated the erstwhile state from Nizam rule, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy targeted the Telangana government for "not officially celebrating" the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India on Saturday. "India and its people will never forget how Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel fought for the nation and its unity. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is very special to Telangana, especially to Hyderabad and its people because he liberated the erstwhile state from Nizam rule after one year of Indian Independence. He waged a war against the Nizam with complete force to liberate the then Hyderabad state," Reddy said, mentioning that the state government hasn't even celebrated the Telangana Liberation Day on September 17.

After paying tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary in Hyderabad on Saturday, Reddy added, "We are celebrating October 31 as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel jayanti. As a part of the celebrations, various programmes are being conducted at various parts of the country by the Bharatiya Janata Party." But, he said, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government is afraid of the AIMIM here. "The TRS government has been playing like a puppet at the hands of the AIMIM," he alleged. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand CM launches 'Devbhog Sweets'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday launched Devbhog Sweets, made of foodgrain grown in the state, to give a push to the slogan of vocal for local. Made of mandua, chailai, jhangora, kuttu flour, gahat, soyabin and ...

Congress stages protest in Jammu against new land laws for J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress staged a protest here on Saturday against the new land laws notified for the Union Territory and said the central government should not test the patience of peace-loving citizens by snatching their...

Three in custody in France following Nice attack

A third person was taken into custody in France in connection with a knife attack which left three dead in Nice on Thursday, a police source said on Saturday, as the government ramps up security efforts against possible militant attacks. An...

AFI chief warns athletes not to take banned drugs by taking advantage of COVID-19 pandemic

The Athletics Federation of India on Saturday warned athletes and coaches against using banned drugs by taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and said the country could be suspended if the doping menace continues unabated. AFI President...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020