Sardar Patel is special to Hyderabad because he liberated it from Nizam rule: Union minister on his birth anniversary
Reminding that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is very special to Hyderabad and its people because he liberated the erstwhile state from Nizam rule, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy targeted the Telangana government for "not officially celebrating" the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India on Saturday.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 31-10-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 16:10 IST
Reminding that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is very special to Hyderabad and its people because he liberated the erstwhile state from Nizam rule, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy targeted the Telangana government for "not officially celebrating" the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India on Saturday. "India and its people will never forget how Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel fought for the nation and its unity. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is very special to Telangana, especially to Hyderabad and its people because he liberated the erstwhile state from Nizam rule after one year of Indian Independence. He waged a war against the Nizam with complete force to liberate the then Hyderabad state," Reddy said, mentioning that the state government hasn't even celebrated the Telangana Liberation Day on September 17.
After paying tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary in Hyderabad on Saturday, Reddy added, "We are celebrating October 31 as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel jayanti. As a part of the celebrations, various programmes are being conducted at various parts of the country by the Bharatiya Janata Party." But, he said, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government is afraid of the AIMIM here. "The TRS government has been playing like a puppet at the hands of the AIMIM," he alleged. (ANI)
