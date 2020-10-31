Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha CM urges Centre to raise onion stock holding limit

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerayhas urged the Centre to increase to 1,500 metric tonnes the onion stock holding limit for wholesale traders in the state, who purchase the key kitchen staple directly from farmers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 16:36 IST
Maha CM urges Centre to raise onion stock holding limit
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerayhas urged the Centre to increase to 1,500 metric tonnes the onion stock holding limit for wholesale traders in the state, who purchase the key kitchen staple directly from farmers. In a letter written to Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal on October 30, Thackeray said the wholesale traders have stopped purchasing onion from farmers due to the very limited stock limit of 25 metric tonnes.

"This has stalled the supply chain from farmers to consumers, which has resulted in increase in prices of onion in the the retail market," he said. "Arrival of kharif onion is likely to begin from the first week of November. Kharif onion is highly perishable. If this onion is not purchased by traders due to the present cap on stock holding, farmers in Maharashtra will face huge losses," he added.

In the last six months, onion farmers have already suffered due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the chief minister said, and urged that the stock limit be increased to 1,500 metric tonnes. Thackeray said the limit of 25 metric tonnes for wholesale traders and two metric tonnes for retailershas caused severe hardships to onion farmers as well as traders.

Maharashtra is a leading producer of onion and it accounts for one third of the country's total production, he added. "The state accounts for 80 per cent of the onion exports from India. In the last season, onion production was approximately 100 lakh metric tonnes," Thackeray said.

"This year, excess rainfall and flooding in major onion-producing states, including Maharashtra, damaged the standing kharif crop and led to increase in prices in September-October 2020," he said..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand CM launches 'Devbhog Sweets'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday launched Devbhog Sweets, made of foodgrain grown in the state, to give a push to the slogan of vocal for local. Made of mandua, chailai, jhangora, kuttu flour, gahat, soyabin and ...

Congress stages protest in Jammu against new land laws for J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress staged a protest here on Saturday against the new land laws notified for the Union Territory and said the central government should not test the patience of peace-loving citizens by snatching their...

Three in custody in France following Nice attack

A third person was taken into custody in France in connection with a knife attack which left three dead in Nice on Thursday, a police source said on Saturday, as the government ramps up security efforts against possible militant attacks. An...

AFI chief warns athletes not to take banned drugs by taking advantage of COVID-19 pandemic

The Athletics Federation of India on Saturday warned athletes and coaches against using banned drugs by taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and said the country could be suspended if the doping menace continues unabated. AFI President...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020