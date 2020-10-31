Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shutdown in Kashmir Valley over Hurriyat protest call

Normal life was affected in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir valley on Saturday due to a shutdown called by the Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq against the new land laws notified by the Centre for Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-10-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 20:37 IST
Shutdown in Kashmir Valley over Hurriyat protest call
All shops, business establishments were closed and public transport wasn't operational in Kashmir valley on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Normal life was affected in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir valley on Saturday due to a shutdown called by the Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq against the new land laws notified by the Centre for Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. On October 27, less than a week before the first anniversary of the reorganization of the erstwhile state of J-K into two Union territories, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order amending several J-K land laws and introducing some new laws to allow any person from across India to buy land in the region.

All shops, business establishments were closed and public transport wasn't operational either. However private transport was running on the roads. "All the markets are closed in the valley. People are protesting against the new land laws because they feel it might create problems in the future," Sajid Ahmad Mir, a local resident, told ANI.

This is for the first time since August 5 last year, when the Centre stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split the state into two union territories, that the Hurriyat led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has issued a shutdown or protest call. Until last year, outsiders were not allowed to buy property including land in J-K. These rights were exclusives reserved for "permanent residents" of the territory. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for duping bank of Rs 2 cr

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping a bank to the tune of over Rs 2 crore by forging documents and fraudulently availing loan, police said on Saturday. The accused Brij Gopal is a resident of Mamura village in Noida, ...

Sardar Patel could have changed the demographic look of the country : Tathagata Roy

Former Tripura governor Tathagata Roy Saturday paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for being instrumental in the integration of princely states into India and said he could have changed the demographic look of the country had the...

President, VP, PM, Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel as country observes 'National Unity Day'

India on Saturday observed National Unity Day to commemorate the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, with the president, the prime minister and a host of other dignitaries recalling his iron-willed leadership and patriotism...

Clinical SRH bowlers restrict RCB to 120/7

Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a brilliant bowling effort to restrict a batting-heavy Royal Challengers Bangalore to a modest 120 for seven in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. SRH strangled RCB by picking up wickets at regular...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020