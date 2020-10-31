Workshop on youth engagement and outreach organised in J-K

Left Menu
A day-long workshop on Youth Engagement and Outreach in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was organized by administration.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-10-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 22:54 IST
Workshop on Youth Engagement and Outreach to Engaging youths of J-K organised in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A day-long workshop on Youth Engagement and Outreach in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was organized by administration. During this workshop, many representatives of multinational companies gave their presentation on how they engage youth who are facing problems of unemployment.

Representatives of companies who took part in the workshop gave suggestions and presented schemes they want to launch in J-K for youth. During the workshop, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "I would like to inform that this workshop aims to create institutes of mechanism to groom our youngsters. To make them valuable for J-K and the country."

"My idea of Institutional Mechanism under Mission Youth is to ensure that we have a concrete framework and a definite time-line to execute it on the fertile ground that we have prepared for you," he added. He urged the national-level investors and industry experts to help Jammu and Kashmir Government in creating robust infrastructure and employment avenues for the youth of the UT.

"The UT Government is aiming to build a robust infrastructure for our youth in all 6 identified focus areas and to create more favourable factors to bridge the gap between the alternate scenario and current growth rate in this Union Territory. We need both your investment and expertise to achieve this," he said. In comparison to the national average unemployment rate of 13.8 per cent, J-K has a 25 per cent rate, which is almost double the national rate.

To fix the lag, we have before us Mission 2025 under which we have to bring opportunities to 80 per cent of our J-K youth, he added. "We not only need your investments but your expertise as well, which will help us realize the dreams of prosperity," he further added.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam said Jammu and Kashmir government to create a one-stop centre where all the issues of youth are addressed, be it their education, their scholarships, their jobs, their skills or their entrepreneurship or self-employment. During the event, Ashok Leyland proposed the establishment of rural schools where school dropouts could be admitted to learn skills and trained to deliver in trades which are their areas of interest. (ANI)

