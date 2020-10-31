Left Menu
A 21-year-old woman, who had alleged that she had been raped last week while in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Gurugram, was not sexually assaulted, the Gurugram police said on Saturday, citing her statement.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 31-10-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 23:46 IST
Woman says she was not raped inside Gurugram Hospital ICU: Police
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 21-year-old woman, who had alleged that she had been raped last week while in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Gurugram, was not sexually assaulted, the Gurugram police said on Saturday, citing her statement. Suffering from tuberculosis, the woman admitted to the hospital on October 21 was placed on a ventilator and after six days upon regaining consciousness she told her father about the alleged sexual assault. Using gestures she indicated that she was abused by a man named Vikas.

Police registered a case after the woman's father registered an FIR in the Sushant Lok police station. After receiving the complaint, the police tried to get her statement but the doctors said that she is not in a condition to speak. ACP Usha Kundu, Gurugram Police had said on October 29 that a case had been registered at Sushant Lok Police Station and probe is on. "Victim is not in the state to give her statement right now. CCTV footage being examined," she said.

However, as her condition improved the woman gave a statement to police. As per CCTV footage and statements by the woman and hospital staff, it has been confirmed that she was not raped, Gurugram Police said in a statement today. Fortis Hospital also put out a statement today: "The patient came to the hospital in an extremely critical condition and we are glad to inform that with continuous efforts of our medical team, the patient is consistently improving, and she is stable now. Post today's development, we understand that police has issued an update on this case. We continue to support the authorities to conclude the investigation.

"With 58 per cent female staff, women's dignity and safety is our utmost priority and we have acted in accordance with this ethos from the very start. We have full faith in our system and know that truth and justice will prevail," it said. (ANI)

