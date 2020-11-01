Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE cuts spending in 2021 federal budget

"The UAE economy will be among the fastest to recover in 2021, and the government has dealt with the 2020 budget efficiently and has all the tools to continue its financial and operational efficiency in 2021," the Dubai media office said, quoting Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-maktoum, who is also the UAE's prime minister. The federal budget accounts for only a fraction of consolidated state spending in the UAE as individual emirates such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai also have their own budgets.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 17:08 IST
UAE cuts spending in 2021 federal budget
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The cabinet of the United Arab Emirates approved a smaller federal budget for 2021 in a sign that the country is curbing expenditure amid the coronavirus crisis and lower oil prices.

The budget for next year was set at 58 billion dirhams ($15.8 billion), state news agency WAM reported on Sunday, down from this year's 61.35 billion dirhams, which was the largest budget since the establishment of the country. "The UAE economy will be among the fastest to recover in 2021, and the government has dealt with the 2020 budget efficiently and has all the tools to continue its financial and operational efficiency in 2021," the Dubai media office said, quoting Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-maktoum, who is also the UAE's prime minister.

The federal budget accounts for only a fraction of consolidated state spending in the UAE as individual emirates such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai also have their own budgets. It is, however, an indication of official plans for the economy. The planned retrenchment in spending comes amid an economic contraction in the oil-rich Gulf region, bruised by the coronavirus pandemic, lower oil prices and crude production cuts.

Saudi Arabia, the region's largest economy, said in September it plans to cut spending by around 7% next year. The International Monetary Fund expects the UAE economy to shrink by 6.6% this year and to swing back to a modest growth of 1.3% next year.

It estimated the UAE government deficit - including consolidated accounts of the federal government and the emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah - at 9.9% of GDP this year, up from a 0.8% of GDP deficit in 2019. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays you can wash Halloween candyThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to...

Case against Kannada actor Darshan for flouting COVID protocol during campaigning

A case has been filed against popular Kannada film actor Darshan for flouting COVID-19 protocol while campaigning in the RR Nagar constituency of Bengaluru. As per N Manjunath Prasad, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP Commissioner, th...

Anil Kapoor extends birthday wishes to 'Woh Saat Din' co-star Padmini Kolhapure with throwback picture

Taking a walk down the memory lane, Bollywood star Anil Kapoor on Sunday extended birthday wishes to his Woh Saat Din co-star Padmini Kolhapure with a BTS throwback picture from the film. The Welcome star posted a BTS picture on Twitter fro...

Entertainment News Roundup: Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90; Black actor Turner-Smith to play English queen Anne Boleyn in new drama and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90Scottish movie legend Sean Connery, who shot to international stardom as the suave, sexy and sophisticated British agent James Bond...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020