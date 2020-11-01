Unity Cricket Tournament organized by Army concludes in North Kashmir

Unity Cricket Tournament, organised by the Indian Army on Sunday, concluded in Hafruda Handwara in Kupwara district here. Joint efforts of residents in North Kashmir and security forces have made it possible that Handwara which was famous for encounters with terrorists has now witnessed a cricket tournament participated by around 24 cricket teams.

"This area was known for infiltration by terrorists and it used to be famous for the encounters but know with the efforts of residents and security forces, we are now witnessing cricket tournament here. 24 teams have been taking part in this tournament which is going on for the last 15 days and today is the last day of the tournament," Major General HS Sahi, General officer Commanding (GoC) Kilo Force told ANI. Famous women cricketer of Kashmir, Jasiya Akhter also attended the tournament and appreciated the efforts made by the Indian Army and urged parents of the youth to let them perform in these kinds of tournaments so that they can perform in Ranji team.

Speaking to ANI, Jasiya Akhter said, "This tournament will be beneficial for the youth as after performing in this kind of tournaments they will be able to perform in the Ranji team also. I thank Indian Army for organising this tournament and I think that these type of events should be held regularly so that Kashmiri youth can get a chance to showcase their talent." "I also request parents of youth to let them play in these type of events and let them showcase their talent as this is the only way to move ahead. I request them to support their wards," she added.

Meanwhile, the players who participated in this tournament also appreciated this step taken by the Indian army as it will boost the sports culture in this border district of Kashmir valley. "I am very thankful to the Indian Army for organizing this event for the youth of Kashmir. There is huge potential in the Kashmiri youth and to boost their talent these types of events should go on," Mudasir Ahmad, a cricket player told ANI. (ANI)