Left Menu
Development News Edition

Urea shortage due to suspension of freight trains to hit sowing of wheat, vegetables in Punjab

The suspension of freight trains in Punjab has caused acute shortage of urea for wheat and vegetable crops in Punjab, with the state authorities saying rabi crop sowing is likely to be hit because of it.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-11-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 18:53 IST
Urea shortage due to suspension of freight trains to hit sowing of wheat, vegetables in Punjab

The suspension of freight trains in Punjab has caused acute shortage of urea for wheat and vegetable crops in Punjab, with the state authorities saying rabi crop sowing is likely to be hit because of it. Farmers require urea, a key fertiliser for rabi crops, and DAP (diammonium phosphate) for sowing wheat and other vegetable crops like potato, an official of the state agriculture department said.

"There is a shortage of urea in the state," another senior official of the department said on Sunday. According to the officials, Punjab needs 14.50 lakh tonnes of urea for the rabi season, but only about 75,000 tonnes is available in the state.

They said 4 lakh tonnes of urea was supposed to arrive in the month of October, but only 1 lakh tonnes was received. For November, the state has an allocation of 4 lakh tonnes of urea. Wheat sowing season will start in November. It is expected to be cultivated in about 35 lakh hectare area in the state during the rabi season.

"Urea is essentially required at the time of first irrigation of wheat in the first week of December," one of the officials said, adding that around 6.45 lakh tonnes of urea is required during December alone. Besides, it is also required for potatoes and other vegetables crops, the officials said.

Urea is coming through trucks from Ambala and Dabwali, but it raises transportation cost significantly, they added. "The crop yield will be hit if adequate dose of urea is not given to crops," they said.

Punjab gets urea supplies through trains from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other states. Railways has suspended goods train services in Punjab in the wake of blockade of some rail tracks by farmers protesting over Centre's new farm laws.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had sought Punjab government's assurance for safety of trains and crew members to restore freight services, after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked him to intervene to resume the services. Goods train services had earlier resumed in the state after farmer unions on October 21 announced exempting them from their weeks-old 'rail roko' agitation over the Centre's new farm laws.

However, the railways later suspended goods train operations, saying protesting farmers were still blocking the tracks..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Beaches in Kochi reopened for public

After seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kochis beaches were reopened for the public on Sunday.Visuals from the citys beaches showed a few people taking rounds around the beach.Kerala currently has 91,297 active COVID-19 ...

Myanmar reports 699 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Yangon Myanmar, November 1 ANIXinhua Myanmar reported 699 more COVID-19 confirmed cases on Sunday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Sports. The newly confirmed cases brought the number of infection cases of COVID-19 ...

Ten dead, three missing as 2020's strongest typhoon slams Philippines

At least 10 people died and three others were missing after Typhoon Goni, the worlds strongest typhoon this year, barrelled through the south of the Philippines main island of Luzon on Sunday, an initial government report showed. More than ...

Cash, liquor & drugs seized from two bypoll constituencies in Nagaland

Cash, liquor and drugs valued at over Rs 13 lakh have been seized from two Assembly constituencies in Nagaland where bye-elections will be held on November 3, an election official said on Sunday. The seizures were made by the Flying Squad T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020