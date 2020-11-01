Gold worth Rs 10.33 lakhs seized from passenger at Chennai airport

Customs officials on Sunday seized 231 grams of gold worth Rs 10.33 lakh from a person, who arrived from Dubai at Chennai International Airport. The accused has been identified as Sahul Hameed (44) and is a native of Ramanathapuram. Three bundles of gold paste weighing 231 gram were recovered from his rectum.

"On persistent questioning, he confessed to be carrying gold paste bundles concealed in rectum. On personal search, 3 bundles of gold paste weighing 231 grams were recovered. On extraction, 201 grams of 24 K purity gold valued at Rs 10.33 lakhs was recovered, and the same was seized under Customs Act 1962," the statement said. The gold has been seized under the Customs Act 1962 and further investigation is underway. (ANI)