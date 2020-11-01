COVID-19: Beaches in Kochi reopened for public
After seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kochi's beaches were reopened for the public on Sunday.
Visuals from the city's beaches showed a few people taking rounds around the beach.
Kerala currently has 91,297 active COVID-19 cases. As many as 3,40,324 recoveries and 1,484 deaths have been reported from the state so far. (ANI)
