Freight loading in October 2020 crosses last year's figures by 15 pc

The Indian Railways freight figures continued to maintain momentum in terms of earnings and loadings in October 2020, stated a release on Sunday. As per the Ministry of Railways, the freight loading for October crossed last year's loading and earnings for the corresponding month.

The loading for the month of October 2020 was 108.16 million tonnes in total, including 46.97 million tonnes of coal, 14.68 million tonnes of iron ore, 5.03 million tonnes of foodgrains, 5.93 million tonnes of fertilizers, and 6.62 million tonnes of cement. Compared to this, the last year's loading was 93.75 million tonnes. Therefore a significant increase of 15 per cent has been witnessed this year.

As per the release, the Railways is giving many discounts/concessions to make freight trains attractive to customers. This comes along with the halt and ensuing partial resumption of services of passenger train services in the country owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)