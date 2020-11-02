Left Menu
"The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the global outlook worsening we won't be immune to the ongoing impact Covid is having around the world," Jacinda Ardern said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 02-11-2020 07:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 07:36 IST
Ministers to hold key COVID recovery portfolios in new Cabinet
"We know we have a big job ahead of us, but the skills, experience and commitment this team brings to the task is invaluable," Jacinda Ardern said.

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today.

"The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the global outlook worsening we won't be immune to the ongoing impact Covid is having around the world," Jacinda Ardern said.

"With this in mind, the new Labour Government will have two overarching priorities: to drive our economic recovery from Covid-19 and to continue our health response to keep New Zealanders safe from the virus.

"In what will be a difficult environment it's critical we have our most experienced Ministers leading the ongoing Covid response to keep New Zealanders safe from the virus and to accelerate our plan for economic recovery.

"Grant Robertson will become Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister and Infrastructure Minister; drawing together the key portfolios central to that economic recovery.

"Our recovery plan includes $42 billion of infrastructure investment that will create jobs and ensure our economic recovery also delivers much-needed improvements to our roads and public transport, to schools, hospitals and housing, while also continuing to support our regions.

"Chris Hipkins becomes the Minister for COVID-19 Response. This is a new role that will give the Minister responsible for all aspects of our ongoing response, including the running of managed isolation facilities, our border defences as well as our health response including our testing and contact tracing systems and managing any resurgence of the virus.

"Andrew Little will become the Minister of Health, driving overdue reforms of the system aimed at improving health outcomes for all New Zealanders. He will be supported by Peeni Henare and Dr Ayesha Verrall who will focus on Maori Health and Public Health respectively.

"Nanaia Mahuta will become the Minister of Foreign Affairs – the first woman in our nation's history appointed to hold the portfolio. She will bring the experience she has already built with an Associate Trade and Export Growth portfolio in the last term," Jacinda Ardern said.

"I am excited by this team. They bring experience from the ground, and from within politics. But they also represent renewal and reflect the New Zealand we live in today.

"We know we have a big job ahead of us, but the skills, experience and commitment this team brings to the task is invaluable," Jacinda Ardern said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

