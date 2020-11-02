Cong targets govt over farm laws

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted the government over the new farm laws, alleging the farmers who are demanding more markets have been given recession instead. Gandhi cited a media report to say that the farmers in Bihar want more 'mandis' (markets) in the state to sell their produce, like in Punjab and Haryana.

His remarks came on the eve of the second phase of polling in Bihar assembly elections. "Farmers of the country asked for a market, the PM gave them recession instead," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Citing the report, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the new farm laws have brought in "farm deform" and not reform. "This is exactly what was pointed out in Parliament. "The abolition of the APMC Act in Bihar in 2006 has not benefited farmers. And now the Modi Sarkar has replicated it all over the country. This is not farm reform, but really farm deform," Ramesh said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also targeted the government, accusing it of supporting crony capitalists. "BJP's Diwali gift to people: unprecedented inflation.

BJP's Diwali gift to their capitalist friends: 6 airports. With the capitalists and ensuring progress of capitalists," she said in a tweet in Hindi. She quoted a news report about the handing over of Lucknow airport into private hands. The Adani group has won the bid for the development and maintenance of Lucknow airport.

In another tweet, she criticised the government over the rise in prices of onion and potato, even as she alleged that farmers are not getting remunerative prices for growing them. "Potato prices have risen by almost 100 percent and that of onions by 50 percent in the past year. "While the public is suffering due to rising prices of vegetables, the farmers who grow them are not getting their remunerative prices and debt burden on them is rising," she said in another tweet in Hindi.