Govt starts skill development academy under Jammu smart City Project, 250 to be trained per year

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has started the 'Smart City Skill development project', to impart skill training to 250 trainees every year. They have started the skill development programme in association with the ICICI Foundation. "In association with ICICI Academy for Skills, the J-K administration will provide the trainees with free meals, study materials, and uniforms. The building of a non-functional government polytechnic institute has been renovated to house the skill development academy, which has been equipped in accordance with a world-class facility," according to an official statement.

This is the first Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) certified green building in the UT of J-K having its own sewage treatment plant and rainwater harvesting facility. The students said that this is a very good initiative taken by the Government for the unemployed youth as this skill development training will help them in securing a good job and a bright future. "We are being taught the nuances of social presentation and effective communication. We're learning the basics of Microsoft offices. After finishing the course, we can be employed in companies like Walmart, Vishal Mega Mart, Big Bazaar, etc," Gaurav Mehra, a student, told ANI.

"I heard about this course through a friend. After enquiry, I was told that uniform and food will be provided free of cost. We're being taught to develop our overall personality. Marketing skills and computers skills are also being taught," Priyanka Baliya, another student, said. "Our centre at J-K was a long overdue. For the longest time, we wanted to start this programme here. Finally, we were able to make it happen. Lieutenant Governor of J-K, Manoj Sinha inaugurated the institute. This programme will help the local people of J-K fetch employment," Saurabh Singh, President, ICICI Foundation, told ANI.

"The ICICI Academy for Skills has helped more than 1,50,000 students in getting employment through the skill development programme. It's a movement to create maximum employment in every corner of the country," he added. (ANI)