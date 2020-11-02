Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt starts skill development academy under Jammu smart City Project, 250 to be trained per year

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has started the 'Smart City Skill development project', to impart skill training to 250 trainees every year. They have started the skill development programme in association with the ICICI Foundation.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-11-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 15:59 IST
Govt starts skill development academy under Jammu smart City Project, 250 to be trained per year
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has started the 'Smart City Skill development project', to impart skill training to 250 trainees every year.. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has started the 'Smart City Skill development project', to impart skill training to 250 trainees every year. They have started the skill development programme in association with the ICICI Foundation. "In association with ICICI Academy for Skills, the J-K administration will provide the trainees with free meals, study materials, and uniforms. The building of a non-functional government polytechnic institute has been renovated to house the skill development academy, which has been equipped in accordance with a world-class facility," according to an official statement.

This is the first Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) certified green building in the UT of J-K having its own sewage treatment plant and rainwater harvesting facility. The students said that this is a very good initiative taken by the Government for the unemployed youth as this skill development training will help them in securing a good job and a bright future. "We are being taught the nuances of social presentation and effective communication. We're learning the basics of Microsoft offices. After finishing the course, we can be employed in companies like Walmart, Vishal Mega Mart, Big Bazaar, etc," Gaurav Mehra, a student, told ANI.

"I heard about this course through a friend. After enquiry, I was told that uniform and food will be provided free of cost. We're being taught to develop our overall personality. Marketing skills and computers skills are also being taught," Priyanka Baliya, another student, said. "Our centre at J-K was a long overdue. For the longest time, we wanted to start this programme here. Finally, we were able to make it happen. Lieutenant Governor of J-K, Manoj Sinha inaugurated the institute. This programme will help the local people of J-K fetch employment," Saurabh Singh, President, ICICI Foundation, told ANI.

"The ICICI Academy for Skills has helped more than 1,50,000 students in getting employment through the skill development programme. It's a movement to create maximum employment in every corner of the country," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Gunmen kill at least 10 students in attack on Kabul university

Gunmen attacked Kabul Universitys campus on Monday, killing at least 10 students and trading fire with security forces, a senior Afghan government source and witnesses said. The attackers were targeting students and fired on them as they fl...

Myanmar fugitive monk Wirathu hands himself in to face sedition charges

Hardline Buddhist nationalist monk Ashin Wirathu handed himself over to police in Myanmars commercial capital of Yangon on Monday after more than a year on the run from charges of sedition.Wearing a face mask and shield, he spoke to support...

Britain's Prince William caught COVID-19 in April

Britains Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April at a similar time to his father, the heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, a source close to his Kensington Palace office said.William, 38, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to ...

5 die in road accident in Andhra

Five people died in a road accident as two cars hit a tipper truck carrying diesel at around 3 am on Monday morning near Kadapa airport. While four died on the spot after vehicles caught fire, one person succumbed to injuries while undergoi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020