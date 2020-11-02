J-K: Construction of 60 km highway from Rajouri to Kotranka Budhal completed

The Border Road Organisation (BRO) 31 BRTF 110 RCC completed the construction of 60 km highway from Rajouri to Kotranka Budhal, which is one of the remotest hilly areas of the Pirpanjal range in Jammu and Kashmir. Hundreds of villages like Dhaar, Sakri, Panjnada, Rehan, Swadi, and Kandi are connected with the Rajouri-Kotranka Budhal Highway spanning 60 km.

Along the highway, people have started businesses like steel welding shops, furniture units, mechanical shops, and various other transport businesses. "We belong to a very far-flung tehsil of Rajouri. This highway has made a lot of things possible for us. We can plan to start a business since accessibility and travel have become flexible now. Medical facilities can be provided on time and we want to thank the administration for making this happen," Munir Mirza, another resident, said.

Locals say that the road will bring relief in their day-to-day activities as it used to be in a very bad condition and caused many mishaps. "This highway has helped us in a great way. People can travel to and from Rajouri quicker now. The area around the highway was considered remote and thus the highway construction has brought this part of the territory into the mainstream," Alam Din, a local resident, told ANI.

"During a medical emergency at odd hours, it was very difficult to take the ladies to a hospital due to minimal transport and improper roads existed. The highway is proved to be a blessing for connecting the remote areas near Rajouri to the main district," Azam Choudhary, another resident, said. (ANI)

