Left Menu
Development News Edition

YouTuber refutes cheating allegations by 'Baba ka Dhaba' owner

YouTube blogger Gaurav Wasan, who highlighted the plight of the South Delhi eatery 'Baba ka Dhaba' owner, in a video and used it to seek donations from the social media community, on Monday refuted allegations by the popular joint's owner, Kanta Prasad of misappropriating the donation money.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 16:33 IST
YouTuber refutes cheating allegations by 'Baba ka Dhaba' owner
Visual from 'Baba ka Dhaba'. Image Credit: ANI

YouTube blogger Gaurav Wasan, who highlighted the plight of the South Delhi eatery 'Baba ka Dhaba' owner, in a video and used it to seek donations from the social media community, on Monday refuted allegations by the popular joint's owner, Kanta Prasad of misappropriating the donation money. The 80-year-old dhaba owner has accused Wasan of misappropriating the donation money by carrying out transactions in the latter's bank account. Prasad filed a complaint at the Malviya Nagar Police station against Wasan and his associates on Sunday for cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of funds and others, besides causing wrongful loss to him and wrongful gain to them.

Wasan has, however, claimed that he has handed over all funds to the octogenarian. "All the allegations put on me are baseless and false. The amount received by us in the name of Baba has been given to him. We have received Rs 2,33,000 by cheque, Rs 1 lakh by NEFT, and Rs 45,000 in Paytm," Wasan told ANI.

"There are reports and Baba is also claiming we have got Rs 25 lakhs which is not true. I believe he has been misled by certain people. To prove this I have shared my bank account details and all the other relevant proofs which I had to," he said. The Dhaba located in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar came into limelight after the YouTube blogger uploaded a video on October 7, highlighting the hardship being faced by Prasad and his family due to lack of customers. The video received tremendous response on social media and a large number of people visited the three-decade-old Baba ka Dhaba and donated money.

"I have registered a complaint against Gaurav Wasan because of his perfidy. Gaurav Wasan received all the money in his as well as his wife and brother's bank accounts," Prasad told ANI on Monday. Prasad said that he had received Rs 75,000 cash from people who had come to his eatery after the video went viral. Later, Wasan allegedly asked him to deposit the amount in bank, citing it's not safe to keep the money on person. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Iran reports record high COVID death toll as travel bans go into force

Iran on Monday reported a record 440 COVID deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll in the Middle Easts worst-hit country to 35,738 as a ban on travel in and out of major cities came into force. The government has shut schools, m...

RBI restores trading hours for various regulated markets in phased manner beginning Nov 9

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday decided to restore trading hours for various regulated markets in a phased manner with effect from November 9. According to the statement, the decision to restore trading hours, which had been amended...

Gunmen kill at least 10 students in attack on Kabul university

Gunmen attacked Kabul Universitys campus on Monday, killing at least 10 students and trading fire with security forces, a senior Afghan government source and witnesses said. The attackers were targeting students and fired on them as they fl...

Myanmar fugitive monk Wirathu hands himself in to face sedition charges

Hardline Buddhist nationalist monk Ashin Wirathu handed himself over to police in Myanmars commercial capital of Yangon on Monday after more than a year on the run from charges of sedition.Wearing a face mask and shield, he spoke to support...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020