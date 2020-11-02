YouTuber refutes cheating allegations by 'Baba ka Dhaba' owner

YouTube blogger Gaurav Wasan, who highlighted the plight of the South Delhi eatery 'Baba ka Dhaba' owner, in a video and used it to seek donations from the social media community, on Monday refuted allegations by the popular joint's owner, Kanta Prasad of misappropriating the donation money. The 80-year-old dhaba owner has accused Wasan of misappropriating the donation money by carrying out transactions in the latter's bank account. Prasad filed a complaint at the Malviya Nagar Police station against Wasan and his associates on Sunday for cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of funds and others, besides causing wrongful loss to him and wrongful gain to them.

Wasan has, however, claimed that he has handed over all funds to the octogenarian. "All the allegations put on me are baseless and false. The amount received by us in the name of Baba has been given to him. We have received Rs 2,33,000 by cheque, Rs 1 lakh by NEFT, and Rs 45,000 in Paytm," Wasan told ANI.

"There are reports and Baba is also claiming we have got Rs 25 lakhs which is not true. I believe he has been misled by certain people. To prove this I have shared my bank account details and all the other relevant proofs which I had to," he said. The Dhaba located in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar came into limelight after the YouTube blogger uploaded a video on October 7, highlighting the hardship being faced by Prasad and his family due to lack of customers. The video received tremendous response on social media and a large number of people visited the three-decade-old Baba ka Dhaba and donated money.

"I have registered a complaint against Gaurav Wasan because of his perfidy. Gaurav Wasan received all the money in his as well as his wife and brother's bank accounts," Prasad told ANI on Monday. Prasad said that he had received Rs 75,000 cash from people who had come to his eatery after the video went viral. Later, Wasan allegedly asked him to deposit the amount in bank, citing it's not safe to keep the money on person. (ANI)