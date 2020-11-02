Maha official cycles to work, asks people to support move

Aurangabad MunicipalCorporation administrator Astik Kumar Pandey reached the civicheadquarters on Monday on a bicycle and asked people to followhis lead at least once a week to improve fitness and reducevehicular pollution

Pandey had implemented this "cycle to work day"concept in Akola when he was posted there

"The people should support this campaign, It helpsmaintain fitness and also reduces vehicular pollution," hetold reporters.