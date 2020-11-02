Left Menu
I'm a physicist, I listen to the science, Germany's Merkel says

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-11-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:26 IST
I'm a physicist, I listen to the science, Germany's Merkel says

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said she accords a lot of weight to scientific advice when dealing with the coronavirus, but she declined to say how important it is for her that scientific advice is listened to in the White House. "I'm not going to do that one day before the election in the United States," she said when asked about scientific advice and the White House.

"Otherwise, you know from me that with my training as a physicist, I of course apportion a great deal of weight to academic advice and use it myself," she added. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Adair)

