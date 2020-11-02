Left Menu
Development News Edition

NMCG organises three-day virtual 'Ganga Utsav 2020'

A three-day virtual 'Ganga Utsav 2020' aimed at spreading awareness about river Ganga and the need to keep the river clean and rejuvenated is being organised in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 20:01 IST
NMCG organises three-day virtual 'Ganga Utsav 2020'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A three-day virtual 'Ganga Utsav 2020' aimed at spreading awareness about river Ganga and the need to keep the river clean and rejuvenated is being organized in New Delhi. The three-day event also marks the 12th anniversary of Ganga being accorded the status of National River.

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, the Director-General, National Mission for Clean Ganga said, NMCG has been endeavoring to gain people's active involvement in the giant exercise of conserving the river. "4th November is the day when Ganga was declared National River so to commemorate that we have started celebrating an Utsav. The purpose is to involve people with this river and conservation. People are deeply attached to this river but we require more of their involvement in improving the condition of the river. Government is doing its bit. Projects are getting completed but people's involvement is essential to see that it is remaining healthy. So, we have organized three-day Ganga Utsav and it's on a virtual platform which has just started today," said Mishra.

"This festival is to celebrate the glory of National river Ganga. Only if the younger generation is made aware of her ancient history and cultural significance, they will revere her not just as a source of water but as an integral part of our civilization." We need to do our kartvva (duty) towards Ganga along with our deep-rooted astha. Ganga represents all rivers and sources of water and the festival is designed to be a river festival too," e added. Apart from the capital New Delhi, the festival was also organised in several other districts. Different countries across the world expressed their support for the event.

Shin Bongkil, Korean Ambassador to India said Ganga is important not only for India but for the whole world as a symbol of Indian spiritual mysticism. Walter J. Lindner, German Ambassador to India praised NMCG efforts and congratulated Ganga Utsav.

Marten van den Berg, Netherland Ambassador to India gave his greetings to Ganga Utsav. He said, "Netherland government is committed to working with India. Together we can get the Ganga cleaned and keep it clean." The Ganga Utsav has now become an annual event for National Mission for Clean Ganga. The celebrations have been kept low key owing to pandemic this year.

Everything from cultural programs to quiz competition is being held virtually. The authorities say they are planning to connect more citizens to their program in coming times. Rozy Agarwal, Executive Director (Finance), NMCG said: "We have created a dedicated website www.Gangautsav.in where people can go and log in, where they learn about what is Ganga, what is Ganga Utsav and they can directly, you know, see the programs which are being held virtually and connect."

River Ganga holds a significant economic, environmental and cultural value in India. Over the years, the National Mission for Clean Ganga has taken several initiatives to clean Ganga by building infrastructures and creating awareness among the masses. (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

CBI arrests Customs dy-commissioner, exporter for forging documents

The CBI on Monday arrested a deputy commissioner of the Customs and an exporter in Kolkata in connection with a three year old case of alleged forgery in export of gaskets to Bangladesh to avail duty drawback benefits, officials said. Deput...

Five AQIS terrorists arrested in Pak

Pakistan law enforcement agencies on Monday claimed to have smashed a network of the globally-banned terror group Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent AQIS in Punjab province and arrested five terrorists affiliated to it. According to the Co...

Odisha DGP inaugurates cybercrime complex

Cyber police stations of the Criminal Investigation Department CID, the Crime Branch and the Cybercrime Prevention Against Women and Children CCPWC of Odisha have come under one roof the Cybercrime Complex - which was inaugurated here on Mo...

U.S. Supreme Court lets inmate confined to filthy prison cell sue guards

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed a Texas inmate to pursue his claim against prison officials that his civil rights were violated by being locked up in cells with extremely filthy conditions.The justices, in an unsigned opinion, set ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020