J-K Police arrest 3 terrorists for attack on BJP leader

Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested three terrorists in connection with attack on BJP leader from Nunar Ganderbal in which a terrorist and a policeman were killed, police said on Monday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-11-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 22:22 IST
J-K Police arrest 3 terrorists for attack on BJP leader
K Poswal, Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested three terrorists in connection with attack on BJP leader from Nunar Ganderbal in which a terrorist and a policeman were killed, police said on Monday. According to police, the arrested terrorists were employed as security guards and were carrying out terrorist activities.

Addressing a press conference here, K Poswal, Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal, said, "On October 6, terrorists attacked BJP District VP Ghulam Qadir at Nunner Ganderbal, in which one terrorist Shabir A Shah was neutralised in retaliatory fire. One constable Mohammad Altaf lost his life due to a gunshot wound during the incident." According to police, one of the accused has been identified as Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh who was an active member of Hizbul Mujahideen.

"During probe role of one Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh who was working as a hospital security guard was unravelled. He was an active member of HM. His two associates who were working as an ATM guard at SKIMS, and private security guard at SMHS were also arrested," Poswal said. Further said, police have seized two pistols, magazines and ammunition, detonators and Pakistani flag from their possession.

"They used a mobile app and social media to approach youth to join terrorism. Probe revealed more attacks were being planned and they were in touch with their associates in Pakistan. We've recovered two pistols, magazines and ammunition, detonators and Pakistani flag," he said. On October 6, a personal security officer (PSO) of a BJP worker in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district succumbed to his injuries sustained after a terrorist opened fire on the latter, police had said. (ANI)

