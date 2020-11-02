Maha CM chairs meet of Sena MLAs from Thane, Palghar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday held a meeting with Shiv Sena MLAs from Thane and Palghar districts to discuss projects, officials said. Discussion was held on completing major development projects which have been stalled due to shortage of funds or on technical grounds, they said.

The rise in crime in the Mira-Bhayander belt was also discussed, they added. Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar and senior officials were present for the meeting held at Sahyadri guest house.