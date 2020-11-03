Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ten Kiwis receive medals for meritorious service in Public Service

The Public Service Medal, established by the Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, is awarded annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 03-11-2020 07:44 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 07:44 IST
Ten Kiwis receive medals for meritorious service in Public Service
“Public servants make a real difference to the lives of New Zealanders and it’s important that their exemplary work, achievements and contributions are acknowledged,” State Services Minister Chris Hipkins said.  Image Credit: Twitter(@chrishipkins)

Ten New Zealanders last night received medals for meritorious service in the Public Service.

The Public Service Medal, established by the Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, is awarded annually.

"Public servants make a real difference to the lives of New Zealanders and it's important that their exemplary work, achievements and contributions are acknowledged," State Services Minister Chris Hipkins said.

"The Government's COVID-19 response and recovery efforts have been implemented by the Public Service, and I want to take this opportunity to thank our public servants for their work over the past nine months.

"This medal honours public servants who go above and beyond what is expected to serve the people of New Zealand.

"New Zealand's Royal Honours system includes extensive options for the recognition of public servants, particularly those in the Armed Forces and uniformed services, like Police, and Fire and Emergency NZ.

"The Public Service Medal exclusively recognises the work, achievements, and contribution of core public servants such as rangers protecting our environment, customs officers protecting our borders, social workers helping families, officials keeping our courts going and corrections officers in our prisons.

The medals and commendations are awarded each year on or near to Public Service Day, November 7.

"It's the one day of the year we come together to celebrate and reward excellence in the public service," Chris Hipkins said.

Ten public servants were awarded medals and 14 received commendations.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Finalists for 13th annual Microsoft NZ Partner Awards announced

After a stringent judging process by some of Microsofts leading technology and sales experts, Microsoft is pleased to announce the finalists for its 13th annual Microsoft NZ Partner Awards.The finalists make up the best of Microsofts local ...

Google for Education Transformation reports now available worldwide

Google has announced the availability of Transformation reports, a free tool to help quantify the impact of Google for Education implementation, for all K-12 G Suite for Education and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers worldwide.Eac...

Louisiana man gets 25 years for torching 3 Baptist churches

A Louisiana man who admitted to burning down three predominantly African American churches to promote himself as a black metal musician was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison and ordered to pay the churches USD 2.6 million. U.S. Distric...

Gunmen kill two in 'terror attack' in Vienna, manhunt launched

Gunmen attacked six locations in central Vienna on Monday starting outside the main synagogue, killing two people and injuring at least 14 in what Austria called a repulsive terror attack while hunting one or more assailants on the loose. W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020