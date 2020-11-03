Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt asks FCI to tie up with rice mills to boost supply of fortified rice

The way to scale up the central scheme was discussed in a meeting held on Tuesday between NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Department of Food and Public Distribution Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey and other stakeholders like Tata Trust, World Food Programme, Nutrition International, among others, the Food Ministry said in a statement. It was felt that "there is a need to scale up the supply of Fortified Rice Kernels (FRK), whose availability currently is at a meagre quantity of 15,000 tonnes per annum," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 15:24 IST
Govt asks FCI to tie up with rice mills to boost supply of fortified rice
Representative image Image Credit: Pikist

The government on Tuesday said state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) has been asked to tie up with rice mills for increasing supply of fortified rice via ration shops and other welfare schemes. Currently, out of the 15 states identified for 'Central scheme on fortified rice and its distribution via public distribution system (PDS)', five states are implementing it in one district each.

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have started distribution of fortified rice in their respective identified districts. The way to scale up the central scheme was discussed in a meeting held on Tuesday between NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Department of Food and Public Distribution Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey and other stakeholders like Tata Trust, World Food Programme, Nutrition International, among others, the Food Ministry said in a statement.

It was felt that "there is a need to scale up the supply of Fortified Rice Kernels (FRK), whose availability currently is at a meagre quantity of 15,000 tonnes per annum," it said. According to the ministry, "FCI has been asked to tie up with the rice mills in different regions for necessary investments in this regard." The operational readiness of FCI would help in successfully scaling up procurement and supply of fortified rice in a phased manner from 2021-2022 onwards, it added.

In the meeting, the ministry said, the officials discussed supply chain and other logistics requirements to scale up the scheme to cover the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) and Mid Day Meal (MDM) scheme in 'aspirational districts' in the country first. It was observed that covering 112 aspirational districts for PDS, ICDS and MDM scheme would mean a requirement of nearly 130 lakh tonnes of fortified rice for which FRK supply capacity in the country needs to go up to nearly 1.3 lakh tonnes.

If the entire rice supplied through PDS, which comes to 350 lakh tonnes, is to be fortified, there has to be an uninterrupted supply pipeline of FRK from the industry of about 3.5 lakh tonnes, the statement said. Further, there are nearly 28,000 rice mills in the country which need to be equipped with blending machines for mixing FRK with normal rice.

Food Minister Piyush Goyal had also reviewed the scheme twice recently and laid emphasis on scaling up supply of fortified rice in the country. He had also directed FCI to come with a comprehensive plan for distribution of fortified rice under the ICDS and MDM scheme from 2021-2022 as well as in 112 specially identified aspirational districts of the country.

The pilot scheme is being implemented with a budget outlay of Rs 174.6 crore for a period of three years beginning 2019-20. PTI LUX RVK.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Tendulkar urges authorities to make helmets mandatory for batsmen

Concerned about safety of the players, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday urged the International Cricket Council ICC to make it mandatory for batsmen to wear helmets while playing at the professional level. Tendulkar shared ...

Americans go to polls after tumultuous campaign marked by division, coronavirus

Americans headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide whether incumbent Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden will be elected president, after a tumultuous four years under the businessman-turned-politician that have left the country as deeply ...

Helmets must be made mandatory, be it against spinner or pacer: Tendulkar

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday said that players safety should be of top priority and as a result, all batsmen must be made to wear helmets at all times, irrespective of who is bowling spinner or pacer. The game has become...

Democrats favored to take control of U.S. Senate, but results could be delayed

Democrats are favored to emerge from 14 hotly contested U.S. Senate races with full control of Congress in Tuesdays election, but final results from at least five of those contests may not be available for days, and in some cases, months.Wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020