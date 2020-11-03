Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elevated food inflation temporary affair; to be back to normal soon: Bajaj

Some commodities like onion, potatoes and tomatoes are as costly as Rs 100 per kg, much higher than the average price. Pushed by rising prices of essential kitchen items, retail inflation rose to an eight-month high of 7.34 per cent in September.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 20:58 IST
Elevated food inflation temporary affair; to be back to normal soon: Bajaj

Terming elevated food prices a temporary phenomenon, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Tuesday said it should be back to normal soon on the back of arrival of new crops and government measures for improving supply of essential commodities. Some commodities like onion, potatoes and tomatoes are as costly as Rs 100 per kg, much higher than the average price.

Pushed by rising prices of essential kitchen items, retail inflation rose to an eight-month high of 7.34 per cent in September. The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation was 6.69 per cent in August and 3.99 per cent in September 2019. The inflation has been hovering above 4 per cent since October 2019. The previous high in the CPI was witnessed at 7.59 per cent in January 2020.  The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation rose to 1.32 per cent in September 2020, mainly on the back of costlier food articles. "I think this should be temporary in our view... There is actually a difference between the WPI and the CPI. So, that itself shows that this should be something to do with logistics and with good agricultural season that is coming and the new crop with us we are hoping that this should cool down," Bajaj said.

Nevertheless, he said agriculture and consumer affairs ministries have also announced some steps to cool down the prices. "We think that it is a temporary affair and it should be back to normal soon and also limited to few commodities," he said.

Onion, a politically-sensitive commodity, remained the costliest in the retail markets of Bengaluru at Rs 100 per kg on Monday despite Karnataka being the third-largest producer of the kitchen staple in the country, according to government data. The average all-India daily price of onion was ruling as high as Rs 70 per kg on Monday.

Consumers even in the large growing regions are paying elevated rates for the key kitchen item. Despite Maharashtra being the top onion producing state in the country, retail price of the commodity in Mumbai was a hefty Rs 77 per kg.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

France says its forces kill 50 Islamic extremists in Mali

French military forces fighting Islamic extremists in West Africa killed more than 50 jihadists and detained four in an operation last week in Mali, French officials said. Defense Minister Florence Parly tweeted Monday night that the French...

Hertha Berlin player Torunarigha tests positive

German soccer club Hertha Berlin says defender Jordan Torunarigha has tested positive for the coronavirus. Hertha says Torunarigha is in isolation and hasnt displayed any symptoms.Torunarigha had been training on his own because of an ankle...

Fundamental dichotomy between ESG investing and profit maximization: Nobel laureate

Amid greater efforts at pushing capital into more responsible avenues, Nobel laureate Eugene Fama on Tuesday said there is a fundamental dichotomy between investors profit-making objective and what is called as environment, social and gover...

Ivory Coast deploys police after opposition creates parallel government

Riot police dispersed opposition supporters outside the main Ivory Coast opposition leaders house on Tuesday after the government accused him of sedition for creating a parallel administration in defiance of President Alassane Ouattaras ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020