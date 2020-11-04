Third wave of COVID-19 cases in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital can be called the "third wave". "There has been a rise in COVID-19 cases. We can call this the third wave of COVID cases here. From September-October, the cases began to decline. We are monitoring the situation and will take all necessary actions. There is no dearth of beds in the hospital and medical infrastructure," he said.

The Chief Minister's remarks came while he was in Hiranki village to inspect the effectiveness of the bio-decomposing process of converting stubble to fertilizer. "In all farm fields in Delhi, we sprinkled bio decomposer chemical by PUSA Institute on October 13. Now today all stubble converted into fertilizer. Delhi has given a solution for stubble burning. I hope this would be the last year when we are tolerating air pollution," Kejriwal said.

"Farmers don't want to burn stubble. We will also inform the Supreme Court about it. The state governments should also adopt this solution. In Delhi, it took only Rs 20 lakhs to sprinkle this solution," he said. The Chief Minister said that a decision regarding the use and sale of firecrackers will be taken soon. (ANI)

