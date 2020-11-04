Left Menu
Development News Edition

Third wave of COVID-19 cases in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital can be called the "third wave".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:49 IST
Third wave of COVID-19 cases in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking to reporters in Delhi on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital can be called the "third wave". "There has been a rise in COVID-19 cases. We can call this the third wave of COVID cases here. From September-October, the cases began to decline. We are monitoring the situation and will take all necessary actions. There is no dearth of beds in the hospital and medical infrastructure," he said.

The Chief Minister's remarks came while he was in Hiranki village to inspect the effectiveness of the bio-decomposing process of converting stubble to fertilizer. "In all farm fields in Delhi, we sprinkled bio decomposer chemical by PUSA Institute on October 13. Now today all stubble converted into fertilizer. Delhi has given a solution for stubble burning. I hope this would be the last year when we are tolerating air pollution," Kejriwal said.

"Farmers don't want to burn stubble. We will also inform the Supreme Court about it. The state governments should also adopt this solution. In Delhi, it took only Rs 20 lakhs to sprinkle this solution," he said. The Chief Minister said that a decision regarding the use and sale of firecrackers will be taken soon. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi court acquits Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal defamation complaint filed by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in 2016.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

News Broadcasters Association condemns manner of Arnab Goswami's arrest

The News Broadcasters Association on Wednesday condemned the manner in which Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested in Mumbai and appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that he is treated fairly an...

EMERGING MARKETS-Peso, yuan hit as U.S. vote stirs trade worries

Mexicos peso and Chinas yuan led falls among the emerging market currencies seen as most vulnerable to four more years of a Donald Trump White House on Wednesday, as the latest voting tallies quashed bets of a clear victory for Democrat Joe...

Palestinian motorist fires at Israeli troops and is shot dead - army

A Palestinian motorist fired a pistol at Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday and was shot dead by them, a military spokesman said. There were no Israeli casualties in the incident at a roadside military position near the...

Festive Shopping at Reliance Digital Stores Made Easy with Bajaj Finserv

Pune, Maharashtra, IndiaNewsVoir Customers can avail festive offers including cashback and rewards up to Rs. 12,500 on latest electronics and home appliances from Reliance Digital stores by availing hassle-free-finance from Bajaj Finserv ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020