Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil steady after Trump falsely claims victory in tight U.S. election

The result is one hell of a murky dish," said Stephen Brennock at oil broker PVM. Equity markets swung around, while bonds were trading higher as vote counting progressed and showed the election was closer than polls had forecast, with the outcome possibly still in doubt for days.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 14:41 IST
Oil steady after Trump falsely claims victory in tight U.S. election
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Oil was largely steady on Wednesday after President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory in a tight U.S. election, despite millions of votes still to be counted and the final result not yet clear.

West Texas Intermediate was up 16 cents, or 0.4%, at $37.82 a barrel by 0850 GMT. Brent crude was up by 24 cents, or 0.6%, at $39.95, after trading between $39.85 and $40.80.

Trump falsely claimed to have won after his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, said he was confident of winning a contest that will not be resolved until a handful of states finish vote counts in the next hours or days. "Take a sprinkling of coronavirus jitters, a dash of renewed lockdowns, a dusting of post-US election unease, a helping of OPEC+ uncertainty, then mix together. The result is one hell of a murky dish," said Stephen Brennock at oil broker PVM.

Equity markets swung around, while bonds were trading higher as vote counting progressed and showed the election was closer than polls had forecast, with the outcome possibly still in doubt for days. Prices has found support earlier from a sharp fall in U.S. crude oil stockpiles last week while gasoline inventories rose, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday.

Crude stockpiles fell by 8 million barrels to about 487 million, the API said. That contrasted with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for an increase of 890,000 barrels. More lockdowns could put a cap on oil price gains as Italy, Norway and Hungary tightened coronavirus curbs, following Britain, France and other countries.

Also supporting prices was Algeria's support for the deferral of a planned increase in OPEC+ oil output from January as well as Russia's energy minister raising this prospect with the country's oil producers. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+, are set to reduce cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) by around 2 million bpd from January.

Sources said OPEC and Russia were considering bigger production cuts next year to support prices.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Key events behind suspension of Ant Group's $37 billion IPO

China suspended Ant Groups record 37 billion listing just before its dual debut, sending the company scrambling to abide by new financial regulations.Heres a timeline of key events leading up to the IPO suspension. SEPT 14 CHINA ISSUES NEW ...

News Broadcasters Association condemns manner of Arnab Goswami's arrest

The News Broadcasters Association on Wednesday condemned the manner in which Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested in Mumbai and appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that he is treated fairly an...

EMERGING MARKETS-Peso, yuan hit as U.S. vote stirs trade worries

Mexicos peso and Chinas yuan led falls among the emerging market currencies seen as most vulnerable to four more years of a Donald Trump White House on Wednesday, as the latest voting tallies quashed bets of a clear victory for Democrat Joe...

Palestinian motorist fires at Israeli troops and is shot dead - army

A Palestinian motorist fired a pistol at Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday and was shot dead by them, a military spokesman said. There were no Israeli casualties in the incident at a roadside military position near the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020