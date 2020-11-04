Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBDT issues refund of over Rs 1,29,190 cr to more than 39.49 lakh taxpayers since April

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has so far issued over Rs 1,29,190 crores in refunds to over 39.49 lakh taxpayers from April till November 3, stated the Income Tax Department on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 14:49 IST
CBDT issues refund of over Rs 1,29,190 cr to more than 39.49 lakh taxpayers since April
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has so far issued over Rs 1,29,190 crores in refunds to over 39.49 lakh taxpayers from April till November 3, stated the Income Tax Department on Wednesday. As per the IT Department, income tax refunds of Rs 34,820 crores have been issued in connection with 37,55,428 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 94,370 crores have been issued in over 1.93 lakh cases.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,29,190 crore to more than 39.49 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2020 to November 3, 2020. Income tax refunds of Rs 34,820 crores have been issued in 37,55,428 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 94,370 crores have been issued in 1,93,059 cases," the tweet by the IT Department read. The Finance Ministry had earlier last month extended the deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers for Financial Year 2019-20 till December 31.

The CBDT had earlier issued a notification on June 24, 2020, extending the due date for all Income Tax Returns for the FY 2019-20 to November 30, 2020.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Key events behind suspension of Ant Group's $37 billion IPO

China suspended Ant Groups record 37 billion listing just before its dual debut, sending the company scrambling to abide by new financial regulations.Heres a timeline of key events leading up to the IPO suspension. SEPT 14 CHINA ISSUES NEW ...

News Broadcasters Association condemns manner of Arnab Goswami's arrest

The News Broadcasters Association on Wednesday condemned the manner in which Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested in Mumbai and appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that he is treated fairly an...

EMERGING MARKETS-Peso, yuan hit as U.S. vote stirs trade worries

Mexicos peso and Chinas yuan led falls among the emerging market currencies seen as most vulnerable to four more years of a Donald Trump White House on Wednesday, as the latest voting tallies quashed bets of a clear victory for Democrat Joe...

Palestinian motorist fires at Israeli troops and is shot dead - army

A Palestinian motorist fired a pistol at Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday and was shot dead by them, a military spokesman said. There were no Israeli casualties in the incident at a roadside military position near the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020