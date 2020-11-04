Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thandi Modise congratulates newly elected IPU President Duarte Pacheco

Pacheco has been a member of the Parliament of Portugal since 1991 and has played an active role in the IPU for many years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-11-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 15:13 IST
Thandi Modise congratulates newly elected IPU President Duarte Pacheco
Parliamentarians from 140 IPU member Parliaments elected Pacheco as the IPU’s 30th President through an unprecedented virtual electronic secret ballot held across different time zones. Image Credit: Twitter(@IPUparliament)

National Assembly Speaker, Thandi Modise, has congratulated Duarte Pacheco on his election as President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) – the world's oldest and largest global parliamentary forum.

Pacheco has been a member of the Parliament of Portugal since 1991 and has played an active role in the IPU for many years.

He succeeds Gabriela Cuevas Barron, a parliamentarian from Mexico, elected IPU President in October 2017 and whose term of office as IPU President has now ended.

Parliamentarians from 140 IPU member Parliaments elected Pacheco as the IPU's 30th President through an unprecedented virtual electronic secret ballot held across different time zones.

About 40% of voting members were women MPs and 27% were younger than 45.

Previous IPU Presidents have gone on to win Nobel Peace Prizes, including IPU founders Frédéric Passy and William Randal Cremer.

The IPU President, who must be an MP for the term in office, is the political head of the IPU, chairs its statutory meetings and represents it at global events.

Modise is attending an extraordinary virtual session of the IPU's Governing Council with a multiparty delegation of Members of Parliament (MPs).

Modise's delegation includes Shahidabibi Shaik from the National Council of Provinces; Thlologelo Malatji, an African National Congress member of the National Assembly and the Democratic Alliance's Michael Waters, who is a member of the National Assembly.

The South African Parliament has been a member of the IPU since democracy and hosted the 118th IPU Assembly and Related Meetings in Cape Town in April 2008.

The biannual meetings currently bring together about 1 500 parliamentary delegates from 179 national Member Parliaments and 13 regional parliamentary bodies in a world assembly.

The meetings add a parliamentary dimension to global governance, including work of the United Nations and implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The IPU, with its permanent observer status at the United Nations General Assembly, has broadened the role of parliaments in global affairs.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Key events behind suspension of Ant Group's $37 billion IPO

China suspended Ant Groups record 37 billion listing just before its dual debut, sending the company scrambling to abide by new financial regulations.Heres a timeline of key events leading up to the IPO suspension. SEPT 14 CHINA ISSUES NEW ...

News Broadcasters Association condemns manner of Arnab Goswami's arrest

The News Broadcasters Association on Wednesday condemned the manner in which Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested in Mumbai and appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that he is treated fairly an...

EMERGING MARKETS-Peso, yuan hit as U.S. vote stirs trade worries

Mexicos peso and Chinas yuan led falls among the emerging market currencies seen as most vulnerable to four more years of a Donald Trump White House on Wednesday, as the latest voting tallies quashed bets of a clear victory for Democrat Joe...

Palestinian motorist fires at Israeli troops and is shot dead - army

A Palestinian motorist fired a pistol at Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday and was shot dead by them, a military spokesman said. There were no Israeli casualties in the incident at a roadside military position near the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020