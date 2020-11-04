Fire breaks out at godown in Ahmedabad, 4 dead

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
Active COVID-19 cases in India have been witnessing a steady decline and remained below six lakh for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday due to a sustained fall in the mortality rate and a large number of patients recuperating from the d...
China suspended Ant Groups record 37 billion listing just before its dual debut, sending the company scrambling to abide by new financial regulations.Heres a timeline of key events leading up to the IPO suspension. SEPT 14 CHINA ISSUES NEW ...
The News Broadcasters Association on Wednesday condemned the manner in which Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested in Mumbai and appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that he is treated fairly an...
Mexicos peso and Chinas yuan led falls among the emerging market currencies seen as most vulnerable to four more years of a Donald Trump White House on Wednesday, as the latest voting tallies quashed bets of a clear victory for Democrat Joe...