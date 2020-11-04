Left Menu
Minister welcomes arrest of three Home Affairs employees

All three officials, who are immigration officers, appeared in the Motetema Magistrate’s Court on 02 November 2020.

04-11-2020
Minister welcomes arrest of three Home Affairs employees
The three officials are Onitta Mokoena who is a control immigration officer based in Nebo and Puledi Selomo and Emmanuel Ntjana who are immigration officers based in Jane Furse. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has welcomed the arrest of three Home Affairs employees in Sekhukhune in Limpopo.

All three officials, who are immigration officers, appeared in the Motetema Magistrate's Court on 02 November 2020.

The three officials are Onitta Mokoena who is a control immigration officer based in Nebo and Puledi Selomo and Emmanuel Ntjana who are immigration officers based in Jane Furse.

The trio is alleged to have demanded an R10 000 bribe when they found an undocumented foreign national instead of arresting him.

It is alleged that the amount was reduced to R4 000 and was paid to the trio.

The matter was reported to the Hawks, who collaborated with the Counter Corruption Unit of the Department of Home Affairs to effect the arrest.

"It is pleasing that law enforcement officers are working together to ensure that rogue officials in the department are brought to book. I fully support the efforts of law enforcement officers in ensuring that there is no maladministration in the department," said Minister Motsoaledi.

The trio has been released on R2 500 bail each and is scheduled to reappear in court on 08 December 2020.

"I am hugely disappointed that the three employees are entrusted with enforcing the law. They broke the law they were supposed to enforce," the Minister said.

The department has started disciplinary proceedings against all three employees.

Minister Motsoaledi encourages anyone who may have information about corrupt or any other criminal activities to contact the SA Police Service or the Anti-Corruption Unit of the department.

People with information can contact the following:

- National Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800 701 701.

- Home Affairs Counter Corruption Unit on 012 406 4318.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

