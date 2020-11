Prasar Bharati enters into MoU with Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics

In a landmark step, India's public broadcaster Prasar Bharati entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology today. Under the ambit of this MoU, 51 DTH education TV channels comprising of Swaymprabha (22 channels) (M/o Education), e-Vidya for classes 1 to 12 (12 channels) of NCERT, Vande Gujarat (Govt. of Gujarat) (16 channels) and DigiShala under M/o Electronics and IT (1 channel) shall be available as DD co-branded channels to all DD FreeDish viewers.

This move aims to bring quality educational programmes to every household, including those in rural and remote areas. The services will be available free of cost for all the viewers 24x7, in line with the Government's commitment towards skill development and providing quality education to the last person in the country. This Government initiative will go a long way in achieving the Government's goal of providing education to all.

(With Inputs from PIB)