DRDO successfully testfires advanced version of Pinaka rockets

An advanced version of the DRDO-developed Pinaka rocket was successfully flight tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday.

ANI | Balasore (Odisha) | Updated: 04-11-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 17:31 IST
DRDO successfully testfires advanced version of Pinaka rockets on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

An advanced version of the DRDO-developed Pinaka rocket was successfully flight tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday. A total of six rockets were launched in series and all the tests met complete mission objectives.

"All the flight articles were tracked by range instruments such as telemetry, radar and Electro-Optical Tracking Systems which confirmed the flight performance," DRDO officials told ANI. The Enhanced version of the Pinaka rocket would replace the existing Pinaka Mk-I rockets which are currently under production.

Pinaka rockets, named after the bow of Lord Shiva, are part of the multi-barrel rocket launcher systems which are already in the Army and have been successfully deployed in operations in both China and Pakistan.

