Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Green and easy money investment bets will be election winners

Traders also dumped automotive stocks as the spectre of more Trump protectionism resurfaced following years of a trade war with China. "A blue wave would have been very beneficial to the green theme, and everything in that sector might suffer in the short term," said Didier Borowski, head of global views at Amundi, Europe's biggest fund manager.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:55 IST
ANALYSIS-Green and easy money investment bets will be election winners

The close and inconclusive U.S. election has scuppered some short-term trades premised on a clear Joe Biden sweep, although most money managers say they are sticking to bets on plentiful stimulus and a green boom, regardless of who triumphs.

President Donald Trump's battle against Biden, the Democratic challenger, is going down to the wire but with millions of votes still to be counted, betting odds are swinging from one to the other as more states report results. From trade to taxation to climate, the two men have vastly different policy platforms. Biden's pledge to tie the U.S. economic recovery to tackling climate change is set against Trump's desire to remove regulatory hurdles to oil, gas and coal.

Lulled by Biden's opinion poll lead, some investors had positioned for higher U.S. bond yields and renewables shares. Some of those trades took a hit - shares in U.S. solar firms and European wind farms fell, while U.S. Treasuries gained and European shares underperformed. Traders also dumped automotive stocks as the spectre of more Trump protectionism resurfaced following years of a trade war with China.

"A blue wave would have been very beneficial to the green theme, and everything in that sector might suffer in the short term," said Didier Borowski, head of global views at Amundi, Europe's biggest fund manager. "If Trump is re-elected, the main threat for Europe is the start of a trade war, with Germany in particular and new tariffs on the auto sector. It's a key risk on the radar screen."

However, with a clear election outcome still potentially days away or ending up in the courts, fund managers are in no rush to shake up portfolios. Several reasons. First, regardless of who is the next U.S. president, the global health and economic crisis triggered by COVID-19 will dominate the investment landscape.

Second, Asian shares clung to gains, implying confidence the region's economic growth would not be derailed even by a Trump win. And perhaps most importantly, money should remain cheap and plentiful in the United States and elsewhere, underpinning the longer-term outlook for equity markets. A U.S. stimulus package is considered inevitable as politicians of all stripes try to spur an economic recovery hit by a resurgence in COVID-19.

While a Biden win could bring more spending - along with higher yields on the government debt to pay for it - the prospect of a delayed outcome sparked little panic, though U.S. Treasury bonds rallied. "Where we do have an anchor is that we know monetary policy will remain very easy and may become even easier," said Salman Ahmed, global head of macro and strategic asset allocation, at Fidelity international.

A shift to more environmentally friendly investing, too is here to stay, most reckon. "The greening of the global economy is going to be something that will happen regardless of who's in charge, green energy is cheaper than fossil fuel energy," said Rupert Watson, head of asset allocation at Mercer Investments.

"Politicians can give it a kick in the right direction but it will happen anyway." CHINESE STORY INTACT

In Asia, that meant continued bets on China's recovery. While the yuan sold off sharply as Trump's chances appeared to improve, most did not expect the turbulence to last. "Chinese equities and bonds will likely continue to attract interest from overseas investors ... Chinese consumers and exports, the two pillars to China's economic growth engine, are intact," said Lei Wang, portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management in New Mexico.

Indeed, that has put a solid footing under company earnings and pushed China's blue chip index up about 16% this year compared to a 1.4% drop for world stocks more broadly - something investors think has further to run. "We're not trying to trade the election, it's too difficult," said Vikas Pershad, a Singapore-based fund manager at M&G Investments.

"The U.S. share of (global) GDP has very steadily fallen (in my lifetime). Where has it gone? It has come to Asia. I don't think that will change."

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

SAI demands probe after several athletes duped through false Khelo India advertisement

The Sports Authority of India has lodged an FIR and demanded an immediate probe after several athletes across the country were duped of money through a false advertisement for next years Khelo India Games. The Khelo India Games are schedule...

Xi promises Chinese development plans won't hurt trade

President Xi Jinping tried to allay fears the ruling Communist Partys latest development strategy might hamper trade, promising Wednesday that China will open wider and become the worlds market. Plans that call for Chinese industry to pursu...

PIL in HC claims inaction by Centre against maladministration of sports bodies, including IOA

A PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday claiming&#160;abject inaction by the Centre with regard to alleged maladministration of National Sports Federation NSF, including Indian Olympic Association IOA, and challenging the decis...

Centre forms committee to review guidelines on television ratings

The Centre on Wednesday constituted a committee to review the guidelines on television ratings in India. The four-member committee will be headed by Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi S Vempati.The panel has been asked to make recommendations for a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020