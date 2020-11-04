Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fresh FIR against Arnab for 'assaulting' cop during his early morning arrest

A fresh FIR was registered against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer when a team reached his residence here this morning to arrest him in a 2018 abetment to suicide case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-11-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 20:12 IST
Fresh FIR against Arnab for 'assaulting' cop during his early morning arrest
Arnab Goswami shows injury marks to reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A fresh FIR was registered against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer when a team reached his residence here this morning to arrest him in a 2018 abetment to suicide case. The fresh FIR was registered at N M Joshi Marg police station here under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier today, Goswami was arrested in the death case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother who died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note, purportedly written by Naik, alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues. Later in the day, Goswami alleged that he, along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife, was physically assaulted by the policemen who went to arrest him.

Republic TV channel has telecast visuals of Mumbai police entering Goswami's residence and what appears to be a scuffle. The owner of Republic TV had also shown injury marks to the reporters after he reached the police station, and alleged that the policemen assaulted him, held him by the scruff of his neck and pushed him.

Advocate Gaurav Parker, Goswami's lawyer, alleged that the journalist has been arrested in a case without an FIR and assaulted by two policemen at his residence. The suicide case, in which a closure report was filed in 2019, was reopened after Naik's wife Akshata approached a court. In September this year, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had ordered a re-investigation into the case after a fresh complaint by Naik's daughter.

Meanwhile, the journalist's arrest has attracted sharp criticism of the Maharashtra government by Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The BJP leaders accused the state government of misusing their power. On the other hand, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today said that the arrest of Goswami was done after following due procedures and added that the Maharashtra government and political leaders do not interfere in the functioning of the police department.

The Editors Guild of India and All India Bar Association have also condemned the arrest. The AIBA also termed the arrest a violation of several Supreme Court guidelines. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Second batch of three Rafale jets arrive in India: Officials.

Second batch of three Rafale jets arrive in India Officials....

Maha: Congress protests 'rise' in crime in BJP-ruled states

Congress leaders and workers in Maharashtra on Wednesday held a protest at Dadar here against the rise in the number of crimes against women, Dalits and minorities in the states ruled by the BJP. Speaking to reporters, state Congress chief ...

EU drug watchdog won't set minimum efficacy levels for potential COVID-19 vaccines

Europes drug regulator will not set a minimum level of efficacy for potential COVID-19 vaccines when considering them for approval, it said on Wednesday, taking a different approach to that of its U.S. counterpart.Human studies need to demo...

Disciplined Velocity bowlers restrict Supernova to 126/8

Left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht scalped three batters as Velocity put up a disciplined bowling effort to restrict defending champions Superonva to a modest 126 for eight in the opening match of Womens T20 Challenge, here on Wednesday. Apart fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020