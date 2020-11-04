Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal traders searching for answers of potato price rise

Potato traders of West Bengal on Wednesday said that they failed to understand the reason for the rising prices of the product, when adequate stock is available in cold storages of the state and the Centre has allowed licence-free import of the tuber from Bhutan.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-11-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 22:13 IST
Bengal traders searching for answers of potato price rise
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Potato traders of West Bengal on Wednesday said that they failed to understand the reason for the rising prices of the product, when adequate stock is available in cold storages of the state and the Centre has allowed licence-free import of the tuber from Bhutan. In the retail markets of Kolkata, the price of the mass variety, 'Jyoti', has surpassed Rs 40 a kilogram while the 'Chandramukhi' variety is sold at Rs 45 a kg.

Such a rise was last witnessed in the state over a decade ago, traders said. A West Bengal Cold Storage Association office bearer said that 26-27 per cent of the total capacity of 59 lakh tonnes of potatoes is available.

"The stock level is normal as it was in previous years, and there is no reason for any crisis. We are unable to comprehend the reason behind the price rise," he said. Various reasons such as export to other states, large corporate buying and hoarding were being floated, another cold storage official said.

"The central government has allowed import of potatoes without license from Bhutan and some 30,000 tonne is expected to arrive soon," a trader said. Partially relaxing the import norms, the government on October 30 permitted import of potatoes from the Himalayan country without licence up to January 31 next year, a move aimed at boosting domestic supply and control prices of the commodity.

The Centre has set stock limits for retailers and wholesalers but the measure had little impact.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra reports 5,505 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 5,505 new positive cases taking the total tally of coronavirus cases to 16,98,198. According to the state Public Health Department, 8,728 patients were discharged today, and with it the total number of pati...

McConnell says it'll take while to count votes

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is discounting President Donald Trumps early claim that hed already won the election, saying its going to take a while for states to conduct their vote countsThe Kentucky Republican and Trump ally said...

Judge skeptical of ballot counting challenge in suburban Philadelphia county

A federal judge in Pennsylvania on Wednesday appeared skeptical of arguments by Republican officials seeking to stop a suburban Philadelphia county from counting mail-in and absentee ballots that voters had been permitted to correct. U.S. D...

Raj: Committee headed by Gehlot to review progress of Pachpadra refinery project

A committee of ministers headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been set up to review the progress of the Pachpadra refinery project in Barmer district of the state, the Rajasthan government said on Wednesday. The Group of Ministers GoM ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020