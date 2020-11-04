Left Menu
Development News Edition

SIT submits reports on Bikru village encounter to UP govt

The Special Investigation Team has submitted its report on the Bikru village encounter to the government, according to official sources on Wednesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-11-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 22:22 IST
SIT submits reports on Bikru village encounter to UP govt
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Special Investigation Team has submitted its report on the Bikru village encounter to the government, according to official sources on Wednesday. The SIT constituted under the chairmanship of Sanjay R. Bhoosreddy submitted its report last week.

According to official sources, the report of investigation has about 3,500 pages. The report involves proceedings against about 80 senior and junior officers while SIT has recommended administrative reforms against 30. SIT has prepared its investigation report on the basis of more than 100 witnesses.

SIT commenced its investigation on July 12 which was completed on October 16. The SIT has prepared the report mainly on the basis of nine points in the investigation.

The investigation team was supposed to submit its report to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 31 but the report was prepared on October 16 due to increasing base of witnesses. Gangster Vikas Dubey was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter that took place last month.

Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police on July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain after he was on the run for some days following the encounter in Kanpur, where eight policemen were killed. The Uttar Pradesh police killed Dubey in an encounter on July 10 after he "attempted to flee" while being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra reports 5,505 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 5,505 new positive cases taking the total tally of coronavirus cases to 16,98,198. According to the state Public Health Department, 8,728 patients were discharged today, and with it the total number of pati...

McConnell says it'll take while to count votes

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is discounting President Donald Trumps early claim that hed already won the election, saying its going to take a while for states to conduct their vote countsThe Kentucky Republican and Trump ally said...

Judge skeptical of ballot counting challenge in suburban Philadelphia county

A federal judge in Pennsylvania on Wednesday appeared skeptical of arguments by Republican officials seeking to stop a suburban Philadelphia county from counting mail-in and absentee ballots that voters had been permitted to correct. U.S. D...

Raj: Committee headed by Gehlot to review progress of Pachpadra refinery project

A committee of ministers headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been set up to review the progress of the Pachpadra refinery project in Barmer district of the state, the Rajasthan government said on Wednesday. The Group of Ministers GoM ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020