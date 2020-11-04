Kerala reports 8,516 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 04-11-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 8,516 new COVID-19 cases and 8,206 recoveries were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Wednesday. With this, the total number of active cases in the state stands at 84,995, while 3,72,951 patients have recovered.

So far, 1,587 deaths have been recorded in the state, including 28 in the last 24 hours. As many as 71,270 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested to 48,60,812.

Ten places in Idukki, Kottayam, Thrissur, Wayanad and Pathanamthitta districts were declared as new hotspots even as 24 areas were excluded. Currently, there are 638 hotspots in Kerala. (ANI)

